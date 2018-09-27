Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid walk out of Paris hotel with wine glasses in hand

When the wine’s so good you take a to-go glass!

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid proved they’ve embraced the Parisian lifestyle on Wednesday night while leaving the George V Hotel in Paris, France on their way to the American Embassy. As they exited the hotel, the two models were both clutching glasses of what appeared to be white wine.

Jenner, 22, stunned in a sparkly tangerine orange one-shoulder dress, which showed off her slender frame, pairing the look with clear heels.

Kendall Jenner Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Yellow and Looks Ridiculously Chic

Hadid, 21, matched her pal in an orange-red collared dress and open-toed heels. But the longtime friends’ best accessories, of course, were their beverages.

The pair attended a YouTube cocktail party with pals Derek Blasberg and designer Virgil Abloh, documenting the evening out on their Instagram Stories.

Naomi Campbell Shades Kendall Jenner, Says Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Fight ‘Disappointed’ Her

It’s been a busy few weeks for the models, who have participated in shows for New York, London, and Milan Fashion Weeks.

Earlier in the day, Jenner stepped out in Paris in a head-to-toe canary yellow suit look.

Kendall Jenner Returns to the Runway Alongside the Hadid Sisters and Kaia Gerber