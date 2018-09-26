Carrie Underwood's 'Cry Pretty' debuts at No. 1, surpasses Cardi B in sales

Carrie Underwood made history this week as the first female country artist to land four No. 1 albums atop the U.S. Billboard 200 chart with the debut of her new record “Cry Pretty."

The country singer was previously tied with Faith Hill, Linda Ronstadt and Taylor Swift, who each have three No. 1 albums in the country genre, Billboard reported.

Underwood’s latest effort also marked this year’s best-selling week for a female artist with 266,000 albums sold, topping rapper Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy,” which sold 235,000 during its first week, Rolling Stone reported.

“Cry Pretty,” Underwood’s sixth LP, is the biggest selling country debut since Luke Bryan’s “Kill the Lights” released three years ago with over 320,000 copies sold, Billboard reported.

Rounding out the Billboard 200’s top three this week were Eminem’s “Kamikaze,” which fell to No. 2, and 6lack’s sophomore debut “East Atlanta Love Letter” at No. 3, Billboard reported.

Underwood, 35, recently revealed in an interview that she suffered three separate miscarriages in 2017 and early 2018 before getting pregnant with her second child, which she announced in an Instagram video Aug. 8.

The singer explained that the sorrow of each miscarriage led her to write more music as an outlet for her emotions and to avoid dwelling on the negative events in her life.

The “American Idol” winner’s previous No. 1's include “Blown Away” (2012), “Play On” (2009) and “Carnival Ride” (2007), the Independent reported.