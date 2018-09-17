Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Couples

Eliza Dushku marries Peter Palandjian, shares photos from the stunning Boston ceremony

By | Fox News
Eliza Dushku married Peter Palandjian in an Aug. 18 ceremony, according to an Instagram post from the actress.

Eliza Dushku married Peter Palandjian in an Aug. 18 ceremony, according to an Instagram post from the actress.  (Getty)

Actress Eliza Dushku married Peter Palandjian last month, according to a weekend Instagram post.

“♥️♥️ 8.18.18,” Dushku, 37, captioned a photo gallery on the social media platform. 

The ceremony for Dushku — who played the character Faith on the supernatural drama “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” — and the 54-year-old groom took place at the Boston Public Library, The Boston Globe reports.

View this post on Instagram

♥️♥️ 8.18.18

A post shared by Official Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku) on

HAILEY BALDWIN ADDRESSES JUSTIN BIEBER MARRIAGE RUMORS

Palandjian is a real estate developer. He has four children — Manon, Petros, Margot and Madelon — from his first marriage.

As of Monday afternoon, Dushku’s post featuring snaps from the summer nuptials had more than 41,000 likes.

Dushku took to Instagram last year to mark the the engagement.

“#Ayo..! "YES!!" Absolutely, my love. 🎊💍🇦🇲✨🇦🇱🎶 #BostonBorn#BostonBred #BostonSoonToBeWed 💞💪,” she wrote when posting a photo of the pair at the time. 