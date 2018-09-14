Carrie Underwood says viral infection is what forced her to cancel UK shows

Carried Underwood has revealed what caused her to abruptly cancel her shows in England last week.

While appearing on the "Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," the singer told the late night host that she was hospitalized for a recent viral infection. The newly-pregnant star explained that the health scare was the reason why she was forced to cancel her UK shows, but emphasized that canceling shows is something she tries hard to avoid if she can help it.

"I don't cancel shows. I will drag myself on the stage," Underwood told Fallon about missing her UK appearances last weekend.

The 35-year-old singer went on to explain that she contracted the virus while abroad.

"I woke up and I had vertigo. I could not stand up," she said. The virus was so serious, Underwood said she had to spend three days in a German hospital and joked that the only German phrased she learned was "no meat please."

A week ago, Underwood announced that she had to cancel her upcoming performance at the Long Road Festival in England "due to illness." The festival broke the news to fans on Twitter saying, "We’ve just heard that Carrie is unable to play this weekend due to illness, and our primary concern is her speedy recovery. We know you’ll have questions, and we promise to come back to you as soon as we can."

In addition to appearing at the Long Road Festival, Underwood was slated to play at BBC Radio 2 in London's Hyde Park, but the singer's illness forced her to cancel that performance as well.

Under an image of the country star in the list of the performances lineup, the BBC posted an update that read, "Unfortunately Carrie Underwood is unable to join us at Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park due to illness. We wish her well and look forward to welcoming her to Radio 2 in the future."

But finally feeling back to normal, the singer performed her new single, "Love Wins" from her sixth studio album "Cry Pretty" on the "Tonight Show" stage in addition to joining the stars of the new film "A Simple Favor," Blake Lively and Henry Goulding, for Fallon's game, "Name That Song Challenge."