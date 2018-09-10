Nicki Minaj breaks silence on altercation with Cardi B: It was 'mortifying and humiliating'

Nicki Minaj says being involved in an altercation with Cardi B at a fashion week party was "so mortifying and so humiliating."

Cardi B tried to attack Minaj at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party in New York on Friday.

Video circulated on social media showing Cardi B lunging toward Minaj and throwing her shoe at the rapper.

CARDI B, NICKI MINAJ FEUD ESCALATES AT NY FASHION WEEK

In an Instagram post, Cardi B — who recently had a child — didn't call out Minaj by name but alluded to the fight and said she was sparked because her mothering skills were being disparaged.

On her Apple Music "Queen Radio" show on Monday, Minaj says she "would never discuss anyone's child."

Minaj added, "This woman is at the best stage of her career and she's throwing bottles and throwing shoes? Who the (expletive) is gonna give her an intervention?"