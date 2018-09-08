Expand / Collapse search
Ariana Grande posts Mac Miller photo on Instagram after his death

Elizabeth Zwirz
By | Fox News
Ariana Grande took to Instagram Saturday in the wake of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death a day earlier.

Ariana Grande took to Instagram Saturday in the wake of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death a day earlier.  (Getty Images)

The songstress shared a single black and white photo of Miller, who died on Friday at the age of 26. There was no caption accompanying the photo, which soon acquired several million likes on the platform.

RAPPER MAC MILLER DEAD AT 26

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, was discovered "unresponsive” at his California residence and “was pronounced dead at the scene” shortly before noon, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed in a statement to Fox News.

"At this time, an autopsy is pending and a cause of death has not been determined," the statement continued.

Grande, now engaged to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, dated Miller for nearly two years before the pair split up in May.

FILE - In this Saturday, July 13, 2013, file photo, Rapper Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour at Festival Pier in Philadelphia. Mac Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, and earned kudos from the likes of Jay-Z and Chance the Rapper, died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at age 26. Police and paramedics found Miller unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles and declared him dead shortly before noon, coroner's spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said. An autopsy will be required to determine the cause of death. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

Mac Miller died Friday at age 26.  (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

MAC MILLER MOURNED BY POST MALONE, CHANCE THE RAPPER AND OTHER STARS

Other performers and celebrities mourning Miller's death also expressed their grief on social media. Among them: Wiz Khalifa, G-Eazy and Chance the Rapper.

"I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him," Chance tweeted.

Fox News’ Kathleen Joyce and Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.