Ariana Grande posts Mac Miller photo on Instagram after his death

Ariana Grande took to Instagram Saturday in the wake of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death a day earlier.

The songstress shared a single black and white photo of Miller, who died on Friday at the age of 26. There was no caption accompanying the photo, which soon acquired several million likes on the platform.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, was discovered "unresponsive” at his California residence and “was pronounced dead at the scene” shortly before noon, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed in a statement to Fox News.

"At this time, an autopsy is pending and a cause of death has not been determined," the statement continued.

Grande, now engaged to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, dated Miller for nearly two years before the pair split up in May.

Other performers and celebrities mourning Miller's death also expressed their grief on social media. Among them: Wiz Khalifa, G-Eazy and Chance the Rapper.

"I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him," Chance tweeted.

