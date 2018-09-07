Mac Miller mourned by Post Malone, Chance the Rapper and other stars

Mac Miller was praised for having a "great soul" and being one of the "sweetest guys" to celebrity friends who knew him on Friday after word spread about the 26-year-old rapper's alleged death.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, died of an apparent overdose inside his California home, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing sources. Friends of the rapper called the news "unreal" and shared their condolences with his family.

Chance the Rapper said he was speechless after learning about Miller's death and recalled a time the young rapper essentially took him under his wing.

MAC MILLER, RAPPER AND EX-BOYFRIEND OF ARIANA GRANDE, DEAD AT 26: REPORT

"I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him," the Chicago-born rapper tweeted.

Chance reminded fans to tell those closest to you that you love them.

Hours after being involved in a bad car accident in California, "Rockstar" singer Post Malone took time to mourn the loss of his friend.

"You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn't be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I f---ing love you mac," he shared online.

Singer Shawn Mendes called Miller's death "so sad."

"Catfish" star Nev Schulman recalled meeting Miller back in 2012.

"Super sweet guy. So many lives lost to mental health and addiction. Please reach out for help if you or someone you know is struggling. There are people here for you," he tweeted.

The Chainsmokers, EDM-pop duo Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, admitted they never met Miller personally but said they were "huge fans" of his music.

"Our prayers go out to his family and friends. And for those struggling with addiction or know someone who is, please seek help you are not alone these things don’t just get better," the group posted on Twitter.