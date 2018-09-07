Rapper Mac Miller dead at 26

Rapper Mac Miller has died. He was 26.



In a statement obtained by Rolling Stone Miller's family said: "Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26."

"He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans," the statement continued. "Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time."

According to the Los Angeles Times, citing sources, Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, was found dead inside his Studio City, Calif. home of an apparent overdose on Friday.

Per TMZ, authorities were alerted after a male individual placed a 911 call from Miller's home.

LAPD confirmed to Fox News that there is "a pending death investigation" on the 11600 block of Valleycrest Road in the North Hollywood area for a call that came in at around 11:50 a.m. for a gentleman in his early to mid-twenties.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Miller opened up about his sobriety, revealing producer Rick Rubin helped him get clean in 2015.

"This planet has a certain gravity, man – it rises in the morning, it sets at night, and I never really followed that. But now I go to sleep at night and wake up in the day, and that’s been a beautiful balance in my life," Miller told the outlet about how sobriety changed him.

He added: "Along with not feeling like s--t."

In May, Miller was arrested for driving under the influence and hit-and-run after hitting a utlity pole with his 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

According to People Magazine, Miller talked to Beats 1 host Zane Lowe in July about the incident, calling it a "stupid mistake."

"I’m a human being,” Miller explained. “But it was the best thing that could have happened. Best thing that could have happened. I needed that. I needed to run into that light pole and literally have the whole thing stop.”



The rapper, who just released his latest album "Swimming" last month, was scheduled to go on tour in October.

Miller famously dated singer Ariana Grande for nearly two years before ultimately calling it quits back in May.

