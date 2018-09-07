Kathie Lee Gifford fires back at fans who think she's too skinny: 'Their opinion doesn't matter'

Kathie Lee Gifford doesn’t care what viewers think about her appearance.

“There are so many people now who say in writing, ‘Oh you’re so skinny now, you’re too skinny. Are you sick?’ all that kind of thing. And I think I’ll just put it out there — I am so happy,” the “Today” co-anchor said on the show Thursday. “I am thrilled to be so fit, so healthy and so happy and so hopeful. Sue me! Sue me if that bothers you.”

The 65-year-old broadcaster said her role in the upcoming movie “Love Me to Death” is the reason she dropped some pounds in recent times.

“I did a major motion picture that I wrote, based on a woman who’s newly widowed — she’s been widowed for a year — and she’s a runner,” said Gifford, who lost husband Frank Gifford in 2015. “I started getting in shape for that movie last fall because I knew we would shoot it in the spring. That’s what actresses do.”

Despite fans’ concerns, Gifford said she’s in the best shape of her life.

“I’ve had three doctors appointments in the last two weeks. [I’m] healthier than I’ve ever been in my entire life,” she explained. “More fit, happier, more excited. I’m doing work ten times what I did when I was in my 20s, and if that’s upsetting to people they have to look at themselves, why it’s upsetting to them. The real people in my life, the ones whose opinions actually matter, are thrilled for me.

“Everybody else — their opinion doesn’t matter.”

She ended her address with a reassuring message.

“Anyway, don’t worry about me, everybody,” she said. “I’m good.”

This article originally appeared on Page Six.