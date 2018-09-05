BBC presenter Rachael Bland dead at 40

BBC newsreader Rachael Bland has died after being diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago.

The 40-year-old passed away in the early hours of this morning, with her "crushed" close family by her side.

Sharing the heartbreaking news on Rachael's social media, husband Steve said: "Our brave, beautiful, wonderful, courageous Rachael died peacefully this morning surrounded by her close family.

"We are all heartbroken and the hole she leaves in our perfect little family will never be filled.

A post shared by Rachael Bland (@bigclittleme) on Jun 27, 2018 at 12:33pm PDT

"We'll miss her so very much but we couldn't be prouder of what she achieved in her 40 years, and we are genuinely comforted by the impact we know she had on so many lives.

"Thank you. Steve and Freddie xxx."

The mom-of-one, from Cheshire, was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in November 2016.

In April, doctors dealt the family the crushing blow that Rachael's breast cancer was incurable.

Her only hopes rested with a clinical trial, which she started in May. But within two months, scans showed her cancer had spread.

On Monday, Rachael posted her final message to fans on social media, revealing she had "just days to live," signing off with a heartbreaking "au revoir".

Tuesday, in a piece Rachael wrote before discovering her time was so cruelly limited, she shared her plans to prepare husband Steve and their three-year-old son Freddie, for the day when she would no longer be here.

She said she planned to wrap 18 years' worth of presents, to make sure her son has a gift from her, every year until he turns 21.

A post shared by Rachael Bland (@bigclittleme) on Jul 23, 2018 at 1:40pm PDT

And the 40-year-old had been penning a memoir to her son, "For Fred," leaving him with snippets of advice, memories and his mom's words - to guide him as he grows up.

This article originally appeared in The Sun. Click here for more stories from The Sun.