Deputy involved in shooting at Ice Cube concert, authorities say

Police responded Sunday evening to reports of an officer-involved shooting at the Del Mar Racetrack in Southern California, where a concert featuring rapper Ice Cube was scheduled.

About 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, the operators of the racetrack tweeted that “the situation has been contained,” and the concert would be “moving forward as planned.”

San Diego's FOX 5 reported that a San Diego Sheriff’s Department deputy had shot a suspect near the racetrack entrance. The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, the report said.

It was unclear what led to the shooting, the station reported. However, a video posted on Twitter appeared to show a man holding a handgun, with two deputies nearby.

"Drop it!" a voice is heard saying, then the suspect falls to the ground.

No further details were immediately available.

The concert, for which tickets were sold out, was scheduled to follow a full slate of horse races at the track, the station reported.

The racetrack, at Del Mar Fairgrounds, is located about 21 miles north of downtown San Diego along the Pacific coast.