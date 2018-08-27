NBC News Chairman Andy Lack is facing the boot: report

Embattled NBC News Chairman Andy Lack is facing the boot from the once-prestigious news division over his mishandling of a series of #MeToo scandals and the Megyn Kelly debacle, sources exclusively confirmed to Page Six.

Comcast chiefs have been seeking a replacement for Lack, 71, who is on the ropes after the downfall of his once close-friend Matt Lauer, the Brian Williams wreckage and allegations against legendary anchor Tom Brokaw.

And there’s still-lingering questions about why NBC News sat on the infamous “Access Hollywood” “Grab em by the p - - - y” Donald Trump tape, and why they refused to run Ronan Farrow’s exposé on Harvey Weinstein before he went to the New Yorker.

Plus, there’s Kelly’s $20 million-a-year deal personally made by Lack for the ex-Fox News star to host the soft third hour of “Today.” Despite a recent improvement in ratings, her numbers are still down 30 percent in the key demo compared to 2017, when Tamron Hall and Al Roker co-hosted.

And ABC’s rival “GMA” reigns supreme as the most-watched morning show, costing Comcast millions in ad dollars. One insider told Page Six, “Comcast execs are tired of the scandals and talent troubles at NBC News. They want to establish a new tone at the division, and start to win back its former prestige. A media outlet is working on an exposé of Lack’s management in the #MeToo era, but it is not yet clear what damage that could cause. Megyn’s deal is also a big problem, because her contract states she can’t be assigned to hard news against her will, so a move to a new slot would be difficult.”

An NBC spokesman said, “That is absurd.”

Other insiders say ABC News President James Goldston has been eyed for the NBC job as his predecessor, Disney/ABC TV Group president Ben Sherwood, is tipped to become worldwide head of news in a leadership overhaul.

But an ABC source insisted that Goldston is tied to ABC News because he is in his first year of a two-year contract. One added, “The big question is who could take over — or who would want — Andy’s job? #MeToo has basically seen everyone off.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.