Drake fan, 11, who got surprise hospital visit from rapper learns she's getting new heart
An emotional video shows the moment an 11-year-old Drake fan found out she's going to get a heart transplant.
A clip of Sofia Sanchez’s reaction to the news was posted on Facebook Sunday.
“My birthday wishes are - and it did happen, well one of them did - to meet Drake,” the youngster explained, calling their meeting at a Chicago hospital “great.”
“My other wish is to get a heart,” she said. “Which is gonna happen soon.”
A voice off-camera then told her the big news: “It happens today. You’re getting a heart.”
TIFFANY HADDISH SAYS DRAKE ASKED HER OUT BUT STOOD HER UP
“I’m getting a heart Mom?!” Sanchez asks. “Oh my God.”
The video has already been viewed more than 80,000 times as of Monday afternoon.
“Try to watch with out crying 😢... thank you lord baby jesus ! Sofia gets her second wish #godsplan,” Sanchez's cousin, Joshua Virgen, captioned the video — referencing the Drake song of the same name.
Drake visited Sanchez at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago on Aug. 20 — two days after she turned 11.
The rapper had seen a video of Sanchez dancing to his famous song “In My Feelings,” which has become host to a viral dance craze. The video, posted by the hospital on Aug. 15, quickly went viral.
DRAKE SURPRISES 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL AWAITING HEART TRANSPLANT AFTER SHE DOES 'IN MY FEELINGS' CHALLENGE
In the viral clip, Sanchez is seen dancing alongside her cousin in a hospital hallway while "tethered to her IV pump." In a follow-up video, the young girl asked Drake to visit her, as he was performing in Chicago at the time.
Drake met the young girl, and marked the occasion with a sweet selfie of the pair. He also apparently gifted her a hat with the word "Scorpion," the title of his fifth studio album.
The children's hospital wrote online Sanchez was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a condition which makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood and can lead to heart failure, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Earlier this summer, the 11-year-old underwent open heart surgery to connect a mechanical pump to support blood flow.
Fox News’ Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.