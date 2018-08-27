Expand / Collapse search
Drake fan, 11, who got surprise hospital visit from rapper learns she's getting new heart

By | Fox News
Sofia Sanchez, pictured with the rapper Drake, has found out she's getting a heart transplant.

Sofia Sanchez, pictured with the rapper Drake, has found out she's getting a heart transplant.  (Instagram)

An emotional video shows the moment an 11-year-old Drake fan found out she's going to get a heart transplant. 

A clip of Sofia Sanchez’s reaction to the news was posted on Facebook Sunday. 

“My birthday wishes are - and it did happen, well one of them did - to meet Drake,” the youngster explained, calling their meeting at a Chicago hospital “great.”

“My other wish is to get a heart,” she said. “Which is gonna happen soon.”

A voice off-camera then told her the big news: “It happens today. You’re getting a heart.”

“I’m getting a heart Mom?!” Sanchez asks. “Oh my God.”

The video has already been viewed more than 80,000 times as of Monday afternoon.

“Try to watch with out crying 😢... thank you lord baby jesus ! Sofia gets her second wish #godsplan,” Sanchez's cousin, Joshua Virgen, captioned the video — referencing the Drake song of the same name.

Drake visited Sanchez at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago on Aug. 20 — two days after she turned 11. 

The rapper had seen a video of Sanchez dancing to his famous song “In My Feelings,” which has become host to a viral dance craze. The video, posted by the hospital on Aug. 15, quickly went viral.

In the viral clip, Sanchez is seen dancing alongside her cousin in a hospital hallway while "tethered to her IV pump." In a follow-up video, the young girl asked Drake to visit her, as he was performing in Chicago at the time.

Drake met the young girl, and marked the occasion with a sweet selfie of the pair. He also apparently gifted her a hat with the word "Scorpion," the title of his fifth studio album. 

The children's hospital wrote online Sanchez was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a condition which makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood and can lead to heart failure, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Earlier this summer, the 11-year-old underwent open heart surgery to connect a mechanical pump to support blood flow.

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.