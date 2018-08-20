Drake surprises 11-year-old girl awaiting heart transplant after she does 'In My Feelings' challenge

Drake visited a hospital in Chicago, Illinois on Monday to see a young girl who posted a video of herself doing the "In My Feelings" challenge while awaiting a heart transplant.

Sofia Sanchez, an 11-year-old patient at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, was seen dancing — in a video posted by the hospital last Wednesday — to the famous rapper's song, which has become host to a viral dance craze in recent months.

Sanchez danced alongside her cousin in a hospital hallway while "tethered to her IV pump." In another video, the young girl asks Drake to visit her over the weekend, as he was performing in Chicago.

Drake, in a surprise visit, granted one of two of Sanchez's birthday wishes (the other being to receive a new heart).

"Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball," Drake captioned a photo of the two on Instagram.

It also appears Drake gifted Sanchez a hat with the word "Scorpion" — the title of his fifth studio album.

The children's hospital wrote online that Sanchez was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a condition which makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood and can lead to heart failure, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The 11-year-old underwent open heart surgery three weeks ago to connect a mechanical pump to support blood flow.

Fans of Drake have been posting videos of themselves dancing the signature groove to his song, "In My Feelings," after a video of Drake performing the moves was posted on Instagram in July.