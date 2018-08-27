Demi Lovato's alleged drug dealer says the star knew the risks before her overdose

The man who allegedly supplied Demi Lovato with drugs on the night before her infamous overdose is sharing some details about the evening and asserting that the star knew exactly the risks she was taking.

TMZ caught up with Brandon Johnson, who seemed all too happy to share details about his night with the singer. He claims Lovato texted him at 4:00 a.m. PST the morning she overdosed. He tells the outlet that he read between the lines and brought over pills, which he claims they freebased together.

He says they did the drugs and watched true crime TV shows until she fell asleep. He also tries to make it clear that he allegedly explained to Lovato that the pills were “aftermarket” and not pharmaceuticals, therefore making them much stronger. He denies, however, any knowledge that the drugs were laced. Multiple sources speculate that Lovato’s overdose was the result of Oxycodone laced with fentanyl.

Johnson claims he left some time between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. after Lovato fell asleep. He says he put a blanket on her and didn’t notice anything strange. The singer’s assistant reportedly found her in dire trouble at 11:30 a.m. later that morning. She called 911 and Lovato had to be revived by Narcan.

In the video, Johnson also insinuates that he and Lovato had a sexual relationship, but sources close to the singer deny that assertion to TMZ.

He called the moment “a wake up call for her” and noted that it opened his eyes to the dangers of these drugs in the wrong hands. TMZ reports that Johnson was arrested in March with a stash of guns, drugs and cash. He was also reportedly arrested in June and charged with DUI and possession of cocaine.

As previously reported, Lovato spent two weeks in the hospital before finally checking out and immediately heading to a live-in treatment facility to seek help for her addiction.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”