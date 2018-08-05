Demi Lovato issues first public statement on social media following overdose: 'I will keep fighting'

Demi Lovato has returned to social media almost two weeks after suffering an overdose to thank her fans for the support and give them some details about what’s next in her road to recovery.

The star took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share an all-text note to those that have been following her story since it was reported that she was rushed to the hospital after allegedly requiring the opioid treatment drug Narcan, where she remained for almost two weeks.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she began. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

The star went on to note that her overdose was indeed life-threatening and thanked the medical staff as well as those around her for making sure that the worst didn’t happen.

“I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

She continued: “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out the other side.”

Lovato concluded her note to fans with the simple line, “I will keep fighting.”

As previously reported, the 25-year-old star has reportedly agreed to enter rehab to combat her growing problem with addiction. Once she leaves the hospital, she will reportedly check right into a program at the behest of her family and friends.