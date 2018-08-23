Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos pay surprise visit to son on 'Riverdale' set, capture his reaction on camera

Knock, knock, who’s there?

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos took to their Instagram stories on Wednesday as they surprised their son, Michael, on the set of "Riverdale."

In a short clip posted on Instagram, the pair are seen knocking on Michael's door. Seconds later, a confused Michael opens it to find his parents standing in front of him — their phones presumably in hand.

“Oh,” the couple’s first-born child said after opening the door. Seemingly caught off-guard, he whispered, “Hi.”

“Hi,” Conseulos responded to his son off-camera, adding, “It’s ‘Bring Your Parents to Work Day!’”

“Great,” Michael told his father.

Michael, 21, is playing his father’s villainous “Riverdale” character, Hiram Lodge, in a flashback episode of the CW Archie Comics program, People reports.

Ripa shared a snap of the father-son duo on her Instagram account Aug. 12, the night of the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.

“Dos Hirams. Who is TV’s biggest villain? Find out tonight. @teenchoiceawardsig,” she shared.

Her longtime husband, who plays the father of Camila Mendes’ character, Veronica Lodge, ended up taking home the award.

“Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad,” Consuelos wrote in an Instagram post a day earlier, marking his son’s casting. “Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram..”

He added, “We are so proud. Love you MJC #riverdale#bucketlist.”

Later that day, Ripa posted her own Instagram gallery to celebrate the news.

“Congrats Michael on being cast as young Hiram Lodge on @thecwriverdalehowever @instasuelos and i would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10% of all future earnings hereto wit, or something like that 😜⭐️,” she shared.