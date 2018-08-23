'Big Bang Theory' star Mayim Bialik comments on series ending: 'Am I happy? Of course not'

“The Big Bang Theory” actress Mayim Bialik added her voice to the chorus of cast members publicly lamenting the announcement from CBS that the upcoming Season 12 of the hit sitcom will be its last.

Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler on the show, took to her personal website, Groknation, to explain her feelings on the job that she’s done for several years ending.

“Am I happy? Of course not. This has been my job since Melissa Rauch and I joined the cast as regulars in Season 4. I love my job. I love my castmates, and I feel such appreciation for our incredible crew, our brave writers, our entire staff, and our amazing fans. So many people are a part of our ‘Big Bang’ family,” she said. “This is hard. I love coming to work and pretending to be Amy. She’s a riot. She’s me, and I am her. And soon she will not be mine to create.”

The star, 42, noted that her number one job is to be a mother to her two sons. However, she wanted to express how sad she is to see her “paying job” end after all this time.

“Being an actor is profoundly humbling, incredibly gratifying, and terribly complex. Being an employed actor on what is the #1 comedy in America is unbelievable,” Bialik wrote. “And the fact that so many people consider us a part of their lives and families is powerful. I don’t take any of it for granted.”

Bialik is joined by co stars Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons, who each shared their thoughts on the show ending by way of statements on their personal Instagram accounts.