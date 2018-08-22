Pro-gamer who dumped 'world's sexiest weathergirl' loses 'Call of Duty' championship

The pro-gamer who dumped the world's sexiest weathergirl to practice video games has lost the "Call of Duty" league championship.

Douglas Martin, aka FaZe Censor, hit the headlines when he finished with stunning Yanet Garcia so he could train for the online tournament.

But the New York-born gamer, 23, angrily told his 1.3 million twitter followers: "No I do not want Yanet back!"

Fans thought he was mad to end his long-term relationship with the 27-year-old weathergirl.

So did her whopping 7.2 million Instagram fans, but Martin insists he has no regrets.

He wrote: "I came back this year and said I was winning the championship.

"I feel so bad. I really thought our team could do it."

Moments later, he angrily tweeted: "And no I do not want Yanet back, please stop with the memes already."

Follow last month's split, Garcia appeared on TV show, "Today," to open up about the relationship and "difficult days" since it ended.

She said: "I actually do not judge him, on the contrary I wish him all the success, I hope that he wins that championship and it gives him all that he wants."

The weathergirl added: "We were a couple working in social media, and he had commitments with his followers while I have my job and projects."

At the time, Martin said: "I never thought I would write a break-up post.

"This girl is such an amazing, genuine person.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.