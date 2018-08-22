Kathy Griffin dances topless in video while 'celebrating the Manafort and Cohen verdicts'

Comedian Kathy Griffin shared a video of herself dancing topless to celebrate the news that President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight financial crimes and his former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight charges.

Griffin, 57, an outspoken Trump opponent, was apparently in good spirits after learning the bombshell news Tuesday. Griffin’s back was positioned toward the camera as she danced in front of her window which overlooked another home.

COUNTRY SINGER GRETCHEN WILSON ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE ON FLIGHT, POLICE SAY

She posted the video on Twitter with a caption stating, “Celebrating the Manafort and Cohen verdicts…topless, naturally.”

A federal jury in Virginia convicted Manafort on eight counts of bank and tax fraud. The former campaign chairman could face a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison.

Meanwhile, Cohen admitted to violating federal campaign finance laws by arranging hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal “at the direction” of then-candidate Trump. In total, Cohen pleaded guilty to five counts of tax evasion, one count of making false statements to a financial institution, one count of willfully causing an unlawful corporate contribution, and one count of making an excessive campaign contribution. He is slated to be sentenced on Dec. 12.

DENNIS QUAID ADMITS HE’S ‘REALLY NERVOUS’ ABOUT PLAYING RONALD REAGAN

Griffin came under fire after she posed in a photo in May 2017 with a fake severed head meant to look like Trump. The gory photo drew outrage on social media to the president himself who called the picture “sick.” Griffin posted an apology video in which she admitted she “went too far.” However, she has since said she regrets saying sorry and repeatedly took back the apology.

Fox News’ Samuel Chamberlain, Julius Young, Adam Shaw, John Robert, Alex Pappas and Peter Doocy contributed to this report.