Country singer Gretchen Wilson arrested after disturbance on flight, police say

Country singer Gretchen Wilson was arrested Tuesday night at a Connecticut airport after she caused a “minor disturbance” on a flight and became “belligerent” toward troopers, police said.

Cops caught up with Wilson just after 7 p.m. when the plane she was on touched down at Bradley International Airport, the Hartford Courant reported. Connecticut state police troopers were called to the scene after receiving a report about a “minor disturbance” on the flight.

“While interviewing the accused on the jetway, she [Wilson] became belligerent toward the troopers and caused a disturbance,” the police report stated.

Wilson, 45, was taken into custody and charged with breach of peace. Her bail was set to $1,000 and she's expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Police did not provide details on the alleged “disturbance” on the plane or why Wilson was belligerent.

Wilson, from Lebanon, Tenn., rose to fame with her 2004 Grammy-winning country song, “Redneck Woman.” Her other hits include “All Jacked Up” and “One of the Boys.” She’s had 13 singles on Billboard’s country chart, five of which reached the Top Ten.

The singer is scheduled to begin her upcoming tour in September. She’s expected to perform on Labor Day at the Obetz Zucchinifest in Ohio, according to her website.