'Stranger Things' star David Harbour says Season 3 is influenced by '80s Chevy Chase comedy

“Stranger Things” is looking to the past for inspiration.

Series star David Harbour, 43, told Variety Friday the third season of the Netflix series is being influenced by the '80s comedy flick “Fletch."

Harbour described the show’s creators, siblings Matt and Ross Duffer, as being “so specific each year with the movies.”

“And ‘Fletch’ is one movie we get to play around and have some fun with this season, which you wouldn’t expect from ‘Stranger Things’ and you wouldn’t expect from the Spielberg universe and you certainly wouldn’t expect from a darker season,” he added.

JESSICA BIEL ON FIRST EMMY NOD: 'I ENJOYED A FABULOUS GLASS OF CHAMPAGNE BY MYSELF'

Chevy Chase played a journalist known as “Fletch” in the 1985 movie of the same name, as well as “Fletch Lives,” which came out in 1989.

A new character played by Jake Busey, a reporter named Bruce, is expected to reference the role during the series. Details about Busey’s part were revealed in April.

"He’s a journalist for the The Hawkins Post with questionable morals and a sick sense of humor," Netflix said in a news release.

Fans can check out the comedy's influence on the new season when it's released in the summer of 2019.