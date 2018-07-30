'Stranger Things' won't return for new season until 2019: report

Season three of the Netflix show “Stranger Things” isn’t going to be available on the subscription-based streaming service until next summer, it was revealed over the weekend.

A Netflix executive reportedly spoke about the sci-fi show program during a Sunday event.

“Well, it’s a handcrafted show,” Cindy Holland said after being quizzed about the holdup at the Television Press Association tour, according to remarks published by The Wrap.

The show's second season ended in October 2017.

Series creators the Duffer Brothers and executive producer Shawn Levy “have worked really hard and they understand the stakes are high,” the vice president of original content said.

“They want to deliver something bigger and better than what they did last year," Holland said. "And so, they really want to take the time to get it right."



The executive said she believes it will “be a fantastic season” and “worth the wait.”

Holland’s comments come less than two weeks after Netflix published a teaser for the show.

"Coming to Hawkins in the Summer of 1985...the Starcourt Mall!" Netflix wrote on YouTube. "Starcourt Mall will be one of the finest shopping facilities in America and beyond with options for the entire family."

Viewers can expect some new faces in Hawkins, Indiana when the show makes its 2019 debut. In April, Netflix announced that actors Cary Elwes and Jake Busey will appear as new characters.

Elwes will join the cast as Mayor Kline, who is described as handsome, slick and sleazy. He’ll be a classic '80s political stereotype, valuing his public image over the people he’s supposed to govern.

Additionally, Busey will explore the story from the point of view of a local journalist. According to Netflix, he’ll play a reporter for The Hawkins Post with questionable morals and a sick sense of humor.

According to Variety, Netflix chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, made the casting announcement at the network’s “See What’s Next” event in Rome.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.