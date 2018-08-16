Jessica Biel on first Emmy nod: 'I enjoyed a fabulous glass of champagne by myself'

Jessica Biel topped off her Emmy nod with some “me” time and a glass of bubbly.

The star told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert she was overseas in Amsterdam when she heard the good news on July 12.

“Did you remember that it was coming or was it like -?” Colbert asked the star Wednesday, referring to the day nominees were revealed.

“No, I had all day to think about it,” Biel shared. “You know, normally if I was at home in L.A., you just, someone’s waking you up and you’re, you know, sort of discombobulated and it’s exciting. I was waiting all day to hear what was going to happen.”

The first-time Emmy nominee — who is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her role as Cora Tannetti in "The Sinner" — recalled how she marked the special occasion.

LIST OF EMMY AWARDS NOMINATIONS

“I was actually with my kid,” she said, referencing Silas, her 3-year-old son with husband Justin Timberlake. “And I put him to bed, and I - I enjoyed a fabulous glass of champagne by myself.”

“By yourself?” Colbert asked, as Biel recalled the “amazing” moment.

The comedian soon pulled out two champagne flutes from under his desk. The pair clinked glasses and exchanged “cheers.”

“You shouldn’t drink alone,” Colbert advised the actress.

However, it wasn’t a problem for Biel.

“You know what, I like drinking alone,” she declared.

MILO VENTIMIGLIA SAYS JENNIFER LOPEZ WANTED 'ONLY' HIM FOR MOVIE ROLE

“Why do you like it? Cause there’s no judgement?” the comedian asked.

“Yes,” she replied.

The actress defended her take on imbibing alone.

“I like it. I’m sorry, I think it’s cool, I think it’s okay,” she added.

Biel shared a pictured of her solo celebration on social media the same day the Emmy nominations were announced.

“I’m so blown away by this Emmy nomination that I’m drinking alone. No shame in my champagne game! ” she wrote at the time.