'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan urges Hollywood 'elitists' to try and 'understand the other side'

"Home Improvement" star Zachery Ty Bryan is sick of his fellow Hollywood stars pushing their political views on their fans.

"As an actor, I think one of the first things that you're taught is it's the fans that make you who you are," Bryan told Fox & Friends Friday. "And a lot of those fans are watching in Middle America."

Bryan said he doesn't understand why his fellow actors think they are better than their fans just because they're in the public eye.

"I think there's kind of been this narcissism created now that because you're in the public eye, all of a sudden you know more than the normal Joe Schmoe which just isn't the case."

Bryan's comments come in response to stars like Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick urging their fans to vote against Trump and "be on the right side of history."

"I feel like we're in such a need of coming together and realizing we're all on the same ship and we don't want that ship to sink," Bryan said. "Whether you disagree with the president, or you don't, he's doing what he feels [is] best and he's representing a very large majority of people who live in Middle America."

He added, "I think we need to try and understand the other side and not just criticize the other side."

The 36-year-old said he comes from a "farming town in Colorado" where the majority of people are "big Trump supporters." And what he hears from his friends and family back home is they are sick of hearing from Hollywood "elitists."

"This elitist perspective where it's almost where they're better than you or at least that's a lot of what I hear my family down home and that's kind of frustrating because these are really good hard-working Americans."

Bryan said as an actor it's his job to "entertain" not preach politics.

"We're here to take people out of their lives, to kind of get away from the daily routine."