Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Departed

Aretha Franklin remembered as 'Queen of Soul' with 'special gifts'

Kaitlyn Schallhorn
By | Fox News
close
'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin has died at the age of 76. Here is a look back at her iconic life and career. Video

Aretha Franklin dead at 76, remembering the 'Queen of Soul'

'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin has died at the age of 76. Here is a look back at her iconic life and career.

As news of legendary singer Aretha Franklin’s death spread Thursday, celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the "Queen of Soul," described as “the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift.”

The music icon died of advanced pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. She had dealt with undisclosed health issues that kept her off stage in recent months.

“What a colossal loss. Thanks for the joy and inspiration you gave to the world,” actor Tony Goldwyn said.

“Her voice will keep lifting us, through the music she gave the world,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said. “Our thoughts are with her family, her loved ones and fans everywhere. Take her hand, precious Lord, and lead her home.”

“Rest In Peace to the Queen,” actor and comedian Mike Epps said.

Bravo host Andy Cohen said, “There will never be another Queen of Soul.”

“Aretha Franklin is the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift. Grateful we have decades of recordings that will live on. Long Live The Queen,” Cohen continued.

“What a life. What a legacy!” said singer Carole King. “So much love, respect and gratitude.”

Television personality Montel Williams said his “heart is heavy.”

“When a baby is born, it cries while the world rejoices. [Franklin] lived her life such that in her passing the world cries and Heaven rejoices,” Williams said. “She is flying high with Him and no doubt singing Good News of Great Joy. Rest easy, friend.”

Actor LeVar Burton said, “Long live the Queen!”

Basketball star Isaiah Thomas, too, remembered Franklin on social media.

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter: @K_Schallhorn.