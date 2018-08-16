Aretha Franklin remembered as 'Queen of Soul' with 'special gifts'

As news of legendary singer Aretha Franklin’s death spread Thursday, celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the "Queen of Soul," described as “the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift.”

The music icon died of advanced pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. She had dealt with undisclosed health issues that kept her off stage in recent months.

“What a colossal loss. Thanks for the joy and inspiration you gave to the world,” actor Tony Goldwyn said.

“Her voice will keep lifting us, through the music she gave the world,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said. “Our thoughts are with her family, her loved ones and fans everywhere. Take her hand, precious Lord, and lead her home.”

“Rest In Peace to the Queen,” actor and comedian Mike Epps said.

Bravo host Andy Cohen said, “There will never be another Queen of Soul.”

“Aretha Franklin is the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift. Grateful we have decades of recordings that will live on. Long Live The Queen,” Cohen continued.

“What a life. What a legacy!” said singer Carole King. “So much love, respect and gratitude.”

Television personality Montel Williams said his “heart is heavy.”

“When a baby is born, it cries while the world rejoices. [Franklin] lived her life such that in her passing the world cries and Heaven rejoices,” Williams said. “She is flying high with Him and no doubt singing Good News of Great Joy. Rest easy, friend.”

Actor LeVar Burton said, “Long live the Queen!”

Basketball star Isaiah Thomas, too, remembered Franklin on social media.