Angie Harmon rings in birthday with new boyfriend Greg Vaughan

Angie Harmon rang in her 46th birthday surrounded by friends, family and her new boyfriend, Greg Vaughan.

The "Days of Our Lives" actor wrote a sweet tribute to his new gal in honor of her birthday.

"There isn’t a day that I don’t feel I am blessed, but as is every day I live to see another day, I continue to see a new blessing enter my life," Vaughan wrote on his Instagram. "Your love of life and allowing me to open mine and our ability to share ours together with 6 amazing children is beyond any wish I could have dreamt!! May all your days continue to be filled with sunbeams, smiles, laughter, love, joy & my warm embrace HAPPY BDay."

A post shared by Greg Vaughan (@gregvaughan) on Aug 13, 2018 at 3:37pm PDT

Harmon left an emotional response on her beau's Instagram post.

"I’ve literally been sitting here for 2 days trying to think of something poignant to write back, words as lovely as yours to post... I CANT!! I’m just so thrilled & proud & touched & smiling from ear to ear & heart fluttering & #blessed & #grateful !!! Thank you @gregvaughan for being who you are to all of us!"



A post shared by Angie Harmon (@angieharmon) on Aug 12, 2018 at 12:44pm PDT

It's unclear exactly when the couple started dating. Harmon and her ex-husband, former NFL player Jason Sehorn, separated in 2014 and officially divorced in 2016. They share three girls.

Vaughan and his ex-wife, Touriya Haoud, share three sons and announced their separation in 2014 after eight years of marriage.

Harmon shared several other photos from her beach birthday bash including one with her daughters.

She shared another of herself in a bikini by the water.

A post shared by Angie Harmon (@angieharmon) on Aug 14, 2018 at 8:10pm PDT