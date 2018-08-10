Madonna slams today's music: 'Everyone sounds the same'

Pop star Madonna is apparently not the biggest fan of today’s music.

In an interview published in this month's issue of Vogue Italia, Madonna talked about her year living in Lisbon, Portugal, and how she felt about today’s music while promoting her upcoming album. She said the city of Lisbon inspired a lot of her new music.

BILL MURRAY ACCUSED OF SLAMMING PHOTOGRAPHER AGAINST A DOOR, POURING WATER ON HIM AT RESTAURANT

“It’s also such a nice antidote to what’s going on in the music business now where everything’s so formulaic, and every song has 20 guest artists on it, and everyone sounds the same. Something’s gotta give,” she said.

The “Material Girl” singer said she moved to Lisbon so her son, David, could practice soccer. She spoke about leaving the U.S. saying it felt like a good time to leave the States.

STEVEN SEAGAL SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE TO BE REVIEWED BY LOS ANGELES DA: REPORT

“I felt like we needed a change, and I wanted to get out of America for a minute – as you know, this is not America’s finest hour – not that leaving America makes anything different or changes anything. I’ve lived in other places; I lived in London for 10 years. I like to put myself in uncomfortable situations and take risks,” she said.

Madonna confirmed earlier this year that she would be releasing her new album later in 2018.