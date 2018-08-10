Bill Murray accused of slamming photographer against a door, pouring water on him at restaurant

A photographer accused actor Bill Murray of slamming him against a door and pouring a glass of water over him while he was shooting a band at a Massachusetts restaurant.

Peter Simon, who is the brother of singer Carly Simon, told The Boston Globe he was on an assignment for The Martha's Vineyard Times at Lola's in Oak Bluffs on Wednesday when Murray allegedly accosted him, swore at him and threatened him. He wasn't injured.

A rep for Murray did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

"He looked like he was ready to strangle me," Simon told the outlet. He said that when Murray grabbed him he asked the actor, "Do you know who I am?" implying that he was a well-known photographer.

Murray allegedly answered, "Do you know who I am?" Simon said he did not immediately recognize the "Groundhog Day" star but eventually realized it was Murray after the actor walked away.

"He doesn’t look anything like he used to look," Simon said. "He treated me like the scum of the earth."

Simon said the band invited him to the restaurant and he was not there to take pictures of Murray.

According to the police report, Murray was "visibly upset" and said Simon was harassing him.

No one was charged but police told Simon he could take out a criminal complaint.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.