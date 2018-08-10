Steven Seagal sexual assault case to be reviewed by Los Angeles DA: report

A sexual assault case involving famed actor Steven Seagal is now under review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, according to The Wrap.

The outlet reported that the case was brought to the DA from the Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday and has since been under review.

This is reportedly the actor's second case that the office is in the process of reviewing. Another case involving Seagal was brought to the DA in January.

At the time that the first case was brought to the DA, actor Regina Simons and Dutch model Faviola Dadis told The Wrap that they had filed reports with the LAPD against the actor, but the DA would not reveal whose case was under review.

“A case was presented to our office on Jan. 31 by the Beverly Hills Police Department involving Steven Seagal and is under review,” a spokesman for the DA told The Wrap in February.

In March, both Simons and Dadis detailed their alleged encounters with Seagal in a press conference with their attorney Lisa Bloom.

Simons claimed Seagal raped her 25 years ago at his home.

“He closed the door and approached me from behind; he started kissing my neck and taking off my clothes. I was in shock,” she said. “I was completely caught off guard. Seagal was more than twice my size and twice my age. I was not sexually active nor had I ever been naked in front of a man before. I froze… I remember him taking off his robe and the next thing I knew he was inside of me.”

Faviola Dadis said she was 17 when she met Seagal in 2002. She claims their meeting took place at a hotel.

“Steven approached me and said he would like to act out a romantic scene ... I felt uncomfortable because I was in my bikini and I expressed this ... Steven slipped his hand under my bikini top and simultaneously slid his hand over my vaginal area… I quickly yelled that this audition is over, and I began gathering my things. Steven sat there calmly as if nothing had happened while I was noticeably upset and terrified by the experience. Steven's security guard stood blocking the doorway and only moved when Steven motioned to him.”

In November 2017, The Wrap published a story in which Hollywood star Jenny McCarthy claimed Seagal asked her to take off her clothes during a 1995 audition for “Under Siege 2.”

The 66-year-old actor denied McCarthy's claim, as well as another from former Bond girl Rachel Grant.

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky and Leora Arnowitz contributed to this report.