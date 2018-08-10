Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Scandal

Steven Seagal sexual assault case to be reviewed by Los Angeles DA: report

By | Fox News
close
Two former aspiring actresses accuse action star Steven Seagal of sexually assaulting them when they were teenagers. Video

Steven Seagal hit with sexual assault accusations

Two former aspiring actresses accuse action star Steven Seagal of sexually assaulting them when they were teenagers.

A sexual assault case involving famed actor Steven Seagal is now under review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, according to The Wrap.

The outlet reported that the case was brought to the DA from the Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday and has since been under review. 

This is reportedly the actor's second case that the office is in the process of reviewing. Another case involving Seagal was brought to the DA in January. 

U.S. actor Steven Seagal talks to the media after he adopted Grivei, a stray dog from the Dogtown kennel in Uzunu, 40 km (24 miles) south of Bucharest November 17, 2013. Seagal said he wants to be an example to the people in Romania by adopting the dog, after Romania's top court ruled in favour of a law to kill tens of thousands of stray dogs from the streets of Bucharest in September after a four-year-old boy was mauled to death on September 2. The boy's death triggered street protests demanding action against the capital's more than 60,000 strays, who bite dozens of people every day and are also a deterrent for tourism. Parliament overwhelmingly backed the law that allows local administrations to put down dogs caught in public spaces if they are not adopted within two weeks. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel (ROMANIA - Tags: ANIMALS ENTERTAINMENT) - RTX15HDZ

The famed actor has been accused of sexual assault by a number of women with two cases now under review by the District Attorney's office.  (Reuters)

At the time that the first case was brought to the DA, actor Regina Simons and Dutch model Faviola Dadis told The Wrap that they had filed reports with the LAPD against the actor, but the DA would not reveal whose case was under review. 

“A case was presented to our office on Jan. 31 by the Beverly Hills Police Department involving Steven Seagal and is under review,” a spokesman for the DA told The Wrap in February.

In March, both Simons and Dadis detailed their alleged encounters with Seagal in a press conference with their attorney Lisa Bloom.

Simons claimed Seagal raped her 25 years ago at his home.

“He closed the door and approached me from behind; he started kissing my neck and taking off my clothes. I was in shock,” she said. “I was completely caught off guard. Seagal was more than twice my size and twice my age. I was not sexually active nor had I ever been naked in front of a man before. I froze… I remember him taking off his robe and the next thing I knew he was inside of me.”

Regina Simons_ardome

Regina Simons claimed Seagal raped her 25 years ago at his home.

Faviola Dadis said she was 17 when she met Seagal in 2002. She claims their meeting took place at a hotel.

“Steven approached me and said he would like to act out a romantic scene ... I felt uncomfortable because I was in my bikini and I expressed this ... Steven slipped his hand under my bikini top and simultaneously slid his hand over my vaginal area… I quickly yelled that this audition is over, and I began gathering my things. Steven sat there calmly as if nothing had happened while I was noticeably upset and terrified by the experience. Steven's security guard stood blocking the doorway and only moved when Steven motioned to him.”

How to fund your PhD via creating a startup company in 10 Steps: •Step 1: Find a supervisor crazy enough to accept your research proposal. •Step 2: Spend countless hours researching and applying for grants. Cry a lot during the process. •Step 3: Receive rejection letters and fail to receive a single grant. Cry a lot during the process. •Step 4: Have an emotional breakdown and reevaluate your life. Start applying for random jobs & consider if you should give up on doing your PhD all together. •Step 5: Pull yourself together and sell your jewelry, clothing & other sentimental items to tie you over. •Step 6: Take your research proposal and start going to conferences & symposiums. Talk up your project with ANYONE who will listen (because you never know). Stalk the keynote speakers! •Step 7: Ignore everyone telling you that you don’t have a proof of concept study completed & find angel investors/venture capitalists willing to take a chance on you... for a longgg return. •Step 8: Get ready to start proving yourself! Figure out how to write business proposals, project plans, financial projections, shareholder agreements, get your university to give up intellectual property rights, etc. (because you studied clinical neuroscience, not law or business). •Step 9: Jump through a lot of hoops. Be ready for the long haul and reality that this will take months. Persevere, show tenacity, never say “no I don’t know how to do that”, just figure it out. Acquire a personal loan to get started and put your money where your mouth is. Be patient & have confidence in your project & that the right investors will have confidence in you. •Step 10: Success! You did something right & found these crazy people to fund your business & pay for your research. If you managed to stick it out this long without a burnout, bonus points! Then all the fun really begins because you have no time off since you are now doing your PhD & running your own business simultaneously. And you can be like, “what did I just get myself into!?” 🙈😅 ___________________ But for real, if anyone is interested in ideas like this for funding your research in an outside the box way, feel free to reach out to me!💡🙋🏻

A post shared by Faviola Dadis (@neurosciencebarbie) on

In November 2017, The Wrap published a story in which Hollywood star Jenny McCarthy claimed Seagal asked her to take off her clothes during a 1995 audition for “Under Siege 2.”

The 66-year-old actor denied McCarthy's claim, as well as another from former Bond girl Rachel Grant.

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky and Leora Arnowitz contributed to this report. 

You can find Morgan M. Evans on Twitter @themizfactor.