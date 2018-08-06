Margot Robbie reveals Sharon Tate costume from Quentin Tarantino's upcoming Manson movie

Margot Robbie is offering fans a peek at her portrayal of slain actress Sharon Tate in the upcoming film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

“First look,” the Australian star wrote on Instagram Monday, sharing an image of herself donning a black sweater, white skirt and go-go boots on Instagram. Within hours, the image garnered more than 1.3 million likes.

Quentin Tarantino is helming the period project, which will center around the Manson family murders.

On Aug. 9, 1969, members of Charles Manson’s cult brutally murdered a pregnant Tate, 26, and four other people inside a home the actress shared with husband Roman Polanski, who wasn’t home at the time.

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood

Less than two days later, the group killed supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary inside their home.

SHARON TATE'S SISTER GIVES QUENTIN TARANTINO'S MANSON MOVIE HER BLESSING: 'I'M PLEASED HE REACHED OUT'

Tarantino's movie, which features Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick, an actor, and Brad Pitt as his stunt double, Cliff, was originally slated to come out on Aug. 9, 2019. However, Variety reported in mid-July the release date has been changed to July 26, 2019.

The movie will reportedly feature Burt Reynolds, Luke Perry, Dakota Fanning and Al Pacino — playing Rick's agent, among others.

DiCaprio also posted a "first look" image of himself and Pitt in character back in June.

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood

Sony Pictures offered details on the project in a February news release.

Tarantino, according to the company, is calling the movie "a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood."

"The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor...Sharon Tate," Tarantino said.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.