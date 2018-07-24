Sharon Tate's sister gives Quentin Tarantino's Manson movie her blessing: 'I'm pleased he reached out'

Debra Tate is choosing to support Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie on the Manson Family murders, including that of her beloved sister Sharon in 1969.

Members of Charles Manson’s hippie cult killed five people inside the home the actress, who was married to movie director Roman Polanski.

Tate told People magazine Tuesday that she was initially frustrated the Hollywood filmmaker did not reach out to her about the proposed project, titled "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” but has had a change of heart after the 55-year-old contacted her directly.

“I’m pleased he reached out,” said the 65-year-old. “I thought it showed a lot of class and sensitivity to move up the release date. He has done nothing but respect me and be very forthcoming. I have very high hopes for this project.”

Back in March, Debra told the magazine she believed the film was “irresponsible” because Tarantino didn’t take the time to consult her about the story, which involved the brutal murder of her beloved sibling.

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Jun 27, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

“I think it’s terribly irresponsible [not to reach out], especially since I own Sharon’s licensing so that I can help protect the way she’s viewed through the public’s eyes,” she said at the time. “These people are taking horrific situations and making them even more graphic than they were without any concern for the living victims of these crimes and I think that’s horrible and crass.”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” stars Leonardo DiCaprio as former Western TV star Rick Dalton, and Brad Pitt as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. The film explores how both men befriended their next-door neighbor, Hollywood actress Sharon Tate.

In February, Debra slammed former child star Hilary Duff after the actress shared a photo of herself dressed as her deceased sister and claiming she is starring in a new film titled “The Haunting of Sharon Tate.”

Soon after, Debra told People magazine she thought Duff’s film was “classless” and “exploitative.”

“It doesn’t matter who is acting in it — it’s just tasteless,” Debra insisted. “It’s classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event.”

In March, Debra confirmed she was supporting a film titled “Tate,” which features actress Kate Bosworth as her sister. Debra explained she approved the film because “it has nothing to do with Sharon’s death.”

On Aug. 9, 1969, members of Manson cult killed five people inside the home Tate shared with Polanski, who was nt in the house. Tate, who was 26, was nearly nine months pregnant with their child.

Less than two days later, the group killed supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary inside their home.

Manson, who orchestrated the gruesome slayings during that infamous summer, died in 2017 after nearly a half-century in prison. He was 83.

The California Department of Corrections revealed in a statement that Manson passed away from natural causes at Kern County hospital.

In response to Manson’s death, Debra told People magazine, “I said a prayer for his soul.”

Since Tate’s death, Debra has devoted much of her life to counseling victims of violent crimes. In 2014, she published a book dedicated to the life and legacy of Tate.