Jim Carrey speaks out about his Trump paintings and politically-charged artwork: 'I don't know when it'll stop'

Jim Carrey doesn’t plan on letting up on his artistic attack on President Donald Trump anytime soon.

The 56-year-old actor and comedian told reporters that he has no idea if or when he will ever wave the white flag on bashing the president, adding that “it’s a reflex.”

“It’s not a choice – it’s literally just happening. And I don’t know when it’ll stop, what it will turn into – It’s a great way to say something,” Carrey said at the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour while talking about his new Showtime comedy “Kidding.”

“I’ve always got sculptures and paintings going on. They’re either made of bronze or they’re made of me.”

The Golden Globe award-winning star has come under fire about his abstract artwork's insensitive depictions of Donald Trump, Melania Trump and members of Trump's administration.

Carrey wasn’t shy about expressing his scorn for Trump and admitted that his displeasure for the president heavily affected his decision to draw cartoons.

“I’m doing cartoons because I can’t just watch this nightmare unfold. I have to make it into something that is at least creative and decent,” he stated. “Even if it’s crass at times, it’s the crass that I’m expressing that everyone wants to express but can’t necessarily do so in their own lives.”

“So, when I stick a flag in Trump’s a-- it’s because that’s what everyone is seeing – they’re seeing him owned, and I have to express that. And, sometimes that’s the most crass way that I can express it because I’m done with it. I’m done with liars,” he said.

“Except when I lie,” he added jokingly.

When asked if he planned to release any more politically-charged paintings, the “Ace Ventura” actor sniped back telling the media: “I don’t plan anything. It’s not a choice, it’s just happening.

“It’s my reflex to what I’m seeing I don’t like. So, it’s just a civilized way of dealing with it, I think. To express it and to kind of get on board with as many voices other as possible that are shouting from the rooftops.”

Despite the nature of his artworks, Carrey indicated that he has received support from many people thanking him for his pieces, which he says is worth the backlash.

“I’ve gotten lots of feedback from a lot of people. I don’t know specific organizations or anything like that – just a constant flow of people saying ‘I appreciate it,’” he said. “I’m making a public record in a way. You can tweet all you want, but there’s something about a picture. There’s something about a creation, you know – that takes it to a whole other level.”

He continued: “He probably loves them on some level. I’m sure it’s insulting and it probably pissed him off. But at the same time, we’re dealing with a narcissist, so it’s not always a straight shot. You can do something that’s really horrible to him, but because he’s just getting a lot of attention – horrible is alright.”