Britney Spears’ team requests the pop star not be deposed in legal battle with ex-husband over child support: report

Just days after it was revealed that Britney Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline were gearing up for a legal battle following his demand for more child support, Spears’ team reportedly has asked a judge not to depose her.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, lawyers for Spears’ conservatorship filed new legal docs, claiming the pop star doesn’t need to sit for a deposition because it’s already known how much she makes.

Per the outlet, the “Piece of Me” singer‘s team also is arguing a deposition could not only disrupt her tour schedule, but also potentially hurt the security of the former couple’s kids — sons, Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11 — if Federline asks for records that ultimately reveal private information.

As a result, Spears’ team reportedly is asking a judge to limit what her ex can access as well as seal anything that does become available.

Last week, Spears, 36, met Federline, 40, in court over whether he qualifies to be paid more child support for their two kids.

According to TMZ, Spears has been paying Federline $20,000 a month in child support as well as their children’s tuition and school costs, clothing, extracurricular activities and many other expenses to the tune of nearly $35,000 per month — but, Federline wants more.

Federline’s lawyer reportedly demanded $60,000 a month from Spears, which she and her conservator Jamie Spears, her father have refused to pay for claiming that he doesn’t contribute financially to any of their two children’s lives.

The outlet also reported that the Spears camp has agreed to raise the amount payout by $10,000, but that’s it.

The point of Friday’s hearing was to determine exactly what Federline needs for the children, but his lawyer wants to sift through Spears’ finances to dial in on how much the “Oops … I Did It Again” singer makes, according to TMZ.

Fox News’ Julius Young contributed to this report.