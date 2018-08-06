Britney Spears appears to forget where she is during performance

Britney Spears had a nightmare on stage at Brighton Pride when she forgot where she was – and had to ask a backup dancer.

The 36-year-old pop princess fronted the celebrations at the seaside town’s Preston Park yesterday after leaving the U.S. to embark on her U.K. tour.

But midway through her performance she turned to a dancer and said: “Where are we?”

Display nothing; This is on Publish with no configured Image

They replied: “Brighton Pride,” and Brit shouted to the crowds: “What’s up Brighton Pride!”

Her senior moment went viral on Twitter though many fans didn’t seem to mind, and instead rushed to defend the “Toxic” singer.

One wrote on Twitter: “OMG I love her.”

Another said: “it’s hard for americans… they think the whole island is london.”

As a third tweeted: “Had an amazing day at Brighton Pride yesterday and Britney was good. The extremely poor train service at the end left a sour note over the day.”

However, one person wasn’t impressed and claimed she forgot the words to one of her hits too, writing: “The moment Britney Spears stepped on stage at Brighton Pride … Forgot the opening line to her song.”

After the show, the mom-of-two thanked her fans for turning up, and made sure she remembered where she was.

She wrote alongside a string of rainbow emojis: “Brighton Pride…. all 57,000 of you are perfectly beautiful. Heard it was a record breaking turnout!!! Thank you for a fabulous show… my fabulous fans. I love you all.”

People were bowled over by the pop star’s stage attire that included a sparkly bra and suspenders.

The blonde stunner looked sensational as she entertained a 50,000-strong crowd dressed in rainbow colors to celebrate the occasion.

Fans were delighted she turned up, after rumors circulated that she was planning to pull out of her much-anticipated performance at the last minute.

Ahead of her performance the star visited Buckingham Palace where she mingled with other sightseers as she took her sons on a tour around the capital.

The star looked happy and relaxed as she strolled around the palace gates with Sean and Jaden.

Her show at Pride marks the start of her U.K. and Europe tour – the first time in six years that the mom-of-two is going on the road with her music.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.