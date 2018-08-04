Georgia woman says rapper Ludacris paid grocery bill she couldn't afford: 'He's an angel'

A Georgia woman who has faced recent financial difficulties says rapper Ludacris paid for her groceries this week.

Therra Gwyn-Jaramillo of Atlanta has been struggling “emotionally, physically and financially,” since her husband died of brain cancer in 2014. More recently, however, she “ran into a financial hit of almost $4,000 within one month when I had to get a new water heater ($2,000) and I didn’t get a freelance writing check I was owed,” Gwyn-Jaramillo wrote in a now viral Facebook post, which had more than 20,000 reactions and 10,000 shares as of Saturday afternoon.

“My budget simply will not hold under that huge a hit,” she added.

Low on cash and responsible for a variety of rescue animals and her disabled brother, Gwyn-Jaramillo was “too embarrassed to say out loud I was having financial difficulty, but it was a solid problem. I was making rice for me and the dogs to eat. I was losing sleep. I was crying daily. I rationed gas in my car,” she wrote.

“It was breaking me in pieces,” she continued.

That’s when the woman’s friend, who has not yet been identified, stepped in to help, providing Gwyn-Jaramillo with a $250 gift card to Whole Foods.

With the gift card in hand, Gwyn-Jaramillo headed to the grocery store on Monday “with a dream of hummus and fresh food. Real dog food for the pups. Maybe a pizza with roasted exotic toppings,” she wrote.

While in the checkout line, Gwyn-Jaramillo realized that she had miscalculated and would not have enoughto buy all of her items.

But a stranger came to her rescue, offering to pay her bill of $375.

At this point, Gwyn-Jaramillo said she began to cry. When she asked for the man’s name, he simply replied, “Chris.”

Gwyn-Jaramillo wrote on Facebook that the shook hands and hugged before making small talk.

"I'm talking to an angel. Should I tell him? Should I tell him he's an angel?” she recalled thinking as the two spoke.

After the man left, the cashier revealed to Gwyn-Jaramillo that if this was an angel, he was a well-known one: The man who'd covered her costs was rapper Ludacris. (His real name is Christopher Brian Bridges.)

“He was just doing something kind for a disheveled, harried stranger. Showing the love in his soul. Shining a light in the world,” she wrote, adding that the rapper “had no way of knowing” of her personal hardships.

“What Ludacris had no way of knowing is that his quiet kindness and generous gesture came at a moment when my candle was out,” she continued. “He used his personal light to fire up my own.”

A spokesperson for Ludacris did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on Saturday.