Homeless man starts McDonald's job with Florida officer's help

The homeless man who got a job at McDonald's with a Florida police officer's help is "doing great" since he started his new gig.

Phil started his job on Friday at a McDonald's in Tallahassee, the city's police department wrote on Facebook. He was offered a job at the fast food restaurant after the officer helped out.

Officer Carlson was spotted outside of a gas station late last month helping Phil shave ahead of his job interview. A woman saw the encounter and began recording it.

"He seemed excited about [the job]," Officer Carlson said in a video posted to the department's Facebook page. "If he’s wanting to help himself, I need to help him out the best I can."

Phil got the job at McDonald's, but didn't have a government ID or social security card, which was a setback. However, Officer Carlson said Phil's story caught the attention of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and his office offered to help Phil get proper identification.

The city's police department has posted several updates on Phil's story to Facebook, and shared last week that Goodwill helped provide the man with dress clothes as they headed to the Florida State Capitol — which Phil said "he's never been inside" — as they filled out his paperwork.

Rubio tweeted that he was "proud" of those who helped Phil get the proper identification he needed and "for helping him get back on his feet. We're rooting for you, Phil!"

McDonald's told TODAY that after he secured proper paperwork, Phil would be able to start janitorial with "room for growth."

The owner of the restaurant, Rachel Vasquez, said that if Phil stays with the company for at least 90 days and works 15 hours a week, he'll qualify for the fast food restaurant's Archways to Opportunity program, which can help him earn a high school diploma, college tuition and the chance to plan a career.

As of Wednesday, Phil is "doing great & enjoying his new job at McDonald's" and was the recipient of "some gift cards for various restaurants" from a generous former officer of the Tallahassee Police Department.