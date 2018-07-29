'Big Bang Theory' boss Chuck Lorre comments on safe work environments after Les Moonves sexual harassment allegations

One of CBS' most prolific producers is speaking out about CEO Les Moonves' sexual harassment allegations.

Following a bombshell New Yorker report, which details six women accusing CBS Chairman and CEO Moonves of sexual harassment, as well as more than two dozen company employees, past and present, detailing incidents of harassment, gender discrimination or retaliation at CBS, Chuck Lorre is commenting on sexual harassment in the workplace.

When asked about the article, titled ‘Les Moonves and CBS Face Allegations of Sexual Misconduct,' published on Friday, Lorre said: “What's going on with CBS, let's talk later.”

“I don't think this is the venue to discuss what is going on there," Lorre explained to reporters at the 2018 Television Critics Associations’ Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.

However, the “Big Bang Theory” boss did emphasize that “it’s important to have a safe work environment.”

“I’ve been in some unsafe environments in television, and you can read about them,” Lorre added. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the producer was referring to his time on the original run of “Roseanne" in the '90s.

“You can’t do good work in an unsafe environment,” he said. “It has to be made safe for everyone. Why would anyone want to go to work in an environment that’s not nurturing? You certainly can’t do comedy if you’re frightened, and you certainly can’t do good work if the environment doesn’t support you and look after your best interests.”

He continued: “That should go without saying. I can’t believe we actually have to have that conversation­­­­. That should go without saying. That’s common courtesy and decency.”

In response to the story, Moonves, 68, provided a statement to The New Yorker saying, "I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances."

He continued: "Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected -- and abided by the principle -- that 'no' means 'no,' and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone's career."