Elizabeth Smart reportedly tried to save Catherine Oxenberg's daughter from NXIVM sex cult

Famed kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart tried to save actress Catherine Oxenberg’s daughter from the Nxivm sex-slave cult, according to a new report.

Smart — who was held captive and raped for nine months at age 14 — tried to aid the “Dynasty” star after learning her daughter India was part of the upstate group, where “Smallville” actress Allison Mack allegedly blackmailed women into having sex with its leader and branded their skin with his initials, Radar Online reports.

“We made a plan for her to send an email to India asking if she needed support, explaining that, she, too had been a victim of media exposure and experienced many emotions that India might be going through,” Oxenberg writes in her new memoir, “Captive: A Mother’s Crusade to Save Her Daughter from a Terrifying Cult,” according to the site.

Smart wrote a “wonderful, heartfelt” letter to India — “but India never responded,” she writes.

India joined the Albany-based organization in 2011 at age 20 after attending one of its self-help workshops, and her personality began to change, according to Oxenberg.

“She was showing signs of becoming secretive, distracted, and unreliable — showing up late for appointments or not helping out at home when she’d promised she would,” she writes in the memoir, per Radar.

Within a few years, she had gone from being a “gentle, mild-mannered” daughter to an “Energizer Bunny missionary,” she writes.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.