Hilary Duff says being pregnant is 'hard as hell and also incredibly special' in Instagram post

Hillary Duff, who is pregnant with her second child, is letting fans know how "hard" the experience can be.

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard,” the 30-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless... this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special.”

The "Younger" actress shared other details about the pregnancy.

“Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment,” she wrote.

“Women are so bad a--, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how’s strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS!” she said.

Duff is pregnant with a baby girl, her first child with boyfriend Matthew Koma. She revealed the news on social media last month.

“Guess what guys!” she said in an Instagram post on June 8. “@matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!”

She and ex-husband Mike Comrie are parents to 6-year-old son Luca.