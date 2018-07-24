Jenna Jameson proudly shows off 57 lb weight loss

Jenna Jameson is proudly showing off her nearly-60 pound weight loss.

The former adult film star, who welcomed daughter Batel in April 2017with fiance Lior Bitton, has been open about sharing her weight loss journey with her fans.

Jameson contributed her new physique to following the ketogenic diet and clean eating.

"On the right I weight 187. On the left I’m a strong 130," the 44-year-old wrote in a before-and-after picture.

However, it wasn't always easy to stay motivated, she revealed earlier in the summer.

"I stopped looking in the mirror. I FaceTuned pics because I felt like people would shame me. I’m guilty," Jameson wrote in June. "But I found my strength (like I always do) and I fought back against those demons in my head. I started taking care of myself... I’m back... not just physically, but mentally. And THAT is all we can ask for as mamas."

Jameson also has 8-year-old twin boys with ex-boyfriend UFC champion Tito Ortiz. The star, who was raised Catholic, announced in 2015 that she was converting to Judaism ahead of marrying Israeli-born Bitton.