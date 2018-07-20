Jennifer Connelly to star alongside Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun' sequel: report

Jennifer Connelly is reportedly joining the cast of “Top Gun: Maverick."

On Friday, Paramount, the studio behind the action movie, confirmed the casting news, Variety reports.

According to the outlet, no details were shared about Connelly's role, however, it is believed that the 47-year-old actress will star alongside Tom Cruise (Pete “Maverick” Mitchell) as a single mother who manages a local bar near the Navy base.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that actor Miles Teller would play Maverick's late best friend Nick "Goose" Bradshaw's son, who tragically died in the original 1986 flick.

Per Variety, the 31-year-old will be “Maverick’s new protege" this time around. Teller also confirmed the casting news on Twitter.

"I feel the need...," he wrote referring to a famous line from the '80s film, which Maverick says to Goose.

Joe Kosinski is reportedly directing the movie, which is scheduled to begin production in San Diego, Calif. in September and will premiere in July 2019.