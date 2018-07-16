Prince Louis' official royal christening photos unveiled

Britain's royal family on Sunday released the official christening photos of their newest addition, Prince Louis, fifth in line to the throne.

The third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton was christened July 9 at The Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace.

Matt Holyoak photographed the baby, born April 23, in a cream, frilly lace royal christening gown, a replica of the 1841 original worn by Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, USA Today reported.

Guests at the service included Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan.

Louis's siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, were there.

Kate's parents and siblings also attended, including her sister Pippa Middleton, who is pregnant. Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip didn't attend.

The royal couple also named six close friends and family members to be godparents to Prince Louis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.