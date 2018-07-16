Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

This Monday, July 9, 2018, photo provided by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shows the official photograph to mark the christening of Prince Louis at Clarence House, following Prince Louis' baptism, in London. Seated, left to right: Prince George, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge; Prince Louis; Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge; and Princess Charlotte. Standing, left to right: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex; Megan, the Duchess of Sussex; Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles, Prince of Wales; Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton, Pippa Matthews, James Matthews and James Middleton. (Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via AP)

Britain's royal family released the official christening photos of their newest addition, Prince Louis: fifth in line to the throne.  (Matt Holyoak/Camera Press)

British Royals

Prince Louis' official royal christening photos unveiled

Frank Miles
By | Fox News
The Duchess of Cambridge poses with her son Prince Louis.

The Duchess of Cambridge poses with her son Prince Louis.  (Matt Porteous via Kensington Royal)

Britain's royal family on Sunday released the official christening photos of their newest addition, Prince Louis, fifth in line to the throne.

The third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton was christened July 9 at The Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace.

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte Prince Louis as they arrive for Prince Louis' christening service at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, Monday, July 9, 2018. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP)

Louis's siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, also watched the ceremony at The Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace. (Matt Holyoak, Camera Press)

Matt Holyoak photographed the baby, born April 23, in a cream, frilly lace royal christening gown, a replica of the 1841 original worn by Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, USA Today reported.

Prince Louis' official royal christening photos

The baby, born April 23, wore a cream, frilly lace royal christening gown, a replica of the 1841 original worn by Queen Victoria's eldest daughter. (Matt Holyoak, Camera Press)

Guests at the service included Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan.

Louis's siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, were there.

Prince Louis' official royal christening photos

Guests included Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Matt Holyoak, Camera Press)

Kate's parents and siblings also attended, including her sister Pippa Middleton, who is pregnant. Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip didn't attend.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby as she arrives carrying Prince Louis for his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, Monday, July 9, 2018. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP)

The royal couple also named six close friends and family members to be godparents to Prince Louis. (Matt Holyoak, Camera Press)

The royal couple also named six close friends and family members to be godparents to Prince Louis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering sports, tech, military and geopolitics for FoxNews.com. He can be reached at Frank.Miles@foxnews.com. 