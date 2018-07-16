Bruce Willis ends debate on whether 'Die Hard' is Christmas movie

We finally have a definitive answer to the age-old question over whether the 1988 action classic “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie.

Given that Bruce Willis’ character John McClane visits his estranged wife and two daughters during Christmas Eve at a party at his wife’s workplace, a debate has centered on whether “Die Hard” is actually a Christmas movie.

Willis, giving his final monologue at “The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis” on Sunday, officially ended the debate, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“’Die Hard’ is not a Christmas movie!” he declared ending the show.

The roast of Willis is set to air on July 29 on Comedy Central.

Other stars who lined up to take shots at Willis include Edward Norton, Cybill Shepherd, Jeff Ross, Martha Stewart, Lil Rel Howery, Kevin Pollak, Nikki Glaser and Dom Irrera. Demi Moore, Willis’ ex-wife, is also on the docket to say a few words, according to Deadline.

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman was there as well. He reportedly fumbled with most of his prepared material, he drew boos from the crowd when he brought up his friend, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.