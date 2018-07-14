Kate Upton announces she is pregnant with her and husband Justin Verlander's first child

Supermodel Kate Upton announced on Saturday that she is pregnant with her and husband Justin Verlander's first child.

Upton, 26, made the announcement on her Instagram page. The blonde bombshell and the Houston Astros star pitcher wed in Italy on Nov. 4, 2017, just two days after Verlander helped his team win a World Series.

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️ A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 14, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

Upton posted a photo of herself wearing a red pantsuit with a caption: "#PregnantinMiami @JustinVerlander" along with a sun and heart emoji. The supermodel appeared to sport a baby bump.

Verlander, 35, did not immediately comment on the pregnancy announcement.

Upton began dating Verlander in 2014. The couple got engaged in 2016.

Verlander opened up to Fox News in March discussing how he balanced his successful baseball career with marriage and how he met his wife.

“We met back when I was involved in a video game shoot, MLB 2K12,” Verlander told Fox News. The two kept in touch and remained friends, which eventually led to something more. “Honestly, the relationship just blossomed over the years. We were friends for a long time and then we finally decided — let’s give this a shot.”

Verlander admitted their schedules were conflicting but he tried to support her as much as he could.

"I have been to some of her shows, but our schedules are so tough," Verlander said, but added that he loves to cheer on his wife when he is free. "On my off-season, I try to get out and support her when I can."