Kate Upton shares wedding picture of big day with Justin Verlander

Kate Upton married Justin Verlander on Sunday in Italy, surrounded by family and friends.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and her World Series-winning groom were all smiles in a snap posted by Upton on Monday via Instagram.

The "Other Woman" actress opted to share the first snap of their union.

I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical! ❤️❤️❤️ (📸 @ktmerry ) A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:35am PST

The 25-year-old model wrote, "I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!"

The picture has been liked more 97,000 within 40 minutes of Upton posting it. It also received hundreds of comments.

Upton began dating Verlander, 34, in 2014. The couple got engaged in 2016.

Upton told People Magazine in May, "Our relationship is my favorite thing about my life right now."