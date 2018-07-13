Billy Bush's wife, Sydney Davis, files for divorce after nearly 20 years of marriage: report

After separating almost 10 months ago, Billy Bush and wife, Sydney Davis are officially calling it quits.

According to TMZ, Davis filed for divorce from the former "Access Hollywood" host, citing irreconcilable differences.

Reps for Bush did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.



In addition to spousal support, Davis is also reportedly asking for joint legal and primary physical custody of their two daughters Lillie, 13, and Mary, 17. The former couple also share daughter, Josie, who is an adult, and Bush will get visitation rights.

Last September, Fox News confirmed Bush and Davis, who wed in 1998, were going their separate ways after nearly 20 years of marriage.

"After almost 20 years of marriage they have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together," a rep for Bush wrote. "They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future."

The separation news came nearly a year after the infamous recording involving a lewd conversation with President Donald Trump leaked to the Washington Post.

The former “Today” host was soon fired by NBC over a “morality clause” in his contract. (TMZ reports that in addition to other assets, Bush received a $10 million settlement when he left the morning show.)

At the time, Page Six reported that Bush's “locker room talk” infuriated his wife.

“Billy Bush’s wife, Sydney Davis, was furious about the tape,” an NBC insider previously told the publication. “Not because of what was said, but because he was stupid enough to put himself in that position. It wasn’t just the… vile talk, it’s because he insisted the woman hug him and Trump. It was creepy.



"She was so furious that she refused to speak with him for a while — and she’s still furious. They are having marriage problems. He didn’t apologize to her for the embarrassment he caused in his statement.”