Princess Charlotte, Prince George's hilarious expressions captured during RAF flypast

Two of England’s little royals witnessed history on Tuesday — and made some funny faces along the way.

Prince George and his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, were snapped at Buckingham Palace watching a Royal Air Force flypast from a window.

A photo shared by People showed Charlotte poking out her tongue while George could be seen next to her with his mouth agape. Several took to social media to comment on the "cheeky" siblings.

"Cuteness," one Twitter user replied.

"Too darn cute," another echoed.

"There she is again sticking out her tongue just like uncle Harry," one woman joked.

The event was one of several held marking 100 years of the military branch.

HERE’S THE LINE OF SUCCESSION TO THE BRITISH THRONE

And George and Charlotte weren’t the only famous faces in the crowd: other royals caught the action from a balcony.

“A ‘feu de joie’ (ceremonial gunfire) and a spectacular fly-past of RAF aircraft past and present illustrated the history and might of the Royal Air Force and showed just how far its aircraft have evolved in the past century," the royal family’s website states.

The royal family has close ties to the RAF, with four generations working closely with the aerial warfare force.

Prince William was an RAF search-and-rescue pilot, while his brother, Harry, served as an air traffic controller and helicopter pilot with the Army Air Corps — serving two tours of duty in Afghanistan.