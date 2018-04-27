Here's the line of succession to the British throne

The succession to the British throne “is regulated not only through descent but also by Parliamentary statute,” according to the Royal Family’s website.

And Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, having their third child, the line of succession has changed.

Here’s a look at who currently is in line for the throne after Queen Elizabeth II, who is 92.

1. The Prince of Wales

Charles, the Prince of Wales, is the oldest child of Queen Elizabeth II. He is 69 years old and the heir apparent to the throne.

2. The Duke of Cambridge

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is the oldest son of Charles. The 35-year-old is second in line to the throne. He married Kate Middleton in 2011.

3. Prince George of Cambridge

At only 4 years old, Prince George of Cambridge is third in line of succession to the British throne. He is the oldest child of Prince William.

4. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is the second child of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. She is 2 years old.

5. Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed a baby boy on April 23, making him fifth in line to the throne.

He was named after William's grandfather, Prince Charles, and the Duke's mentor -- Louis Mountbatten -- who was killed by a bomb in 1979.

6. Prince Henry of Wales

Prince Henry of Wales – also referred to as Harry – is the sixth in line to the throne. He is the younger son of Charles, the Prince of Wales.

7. Duke of York

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is Queen Elizabeth II’s third child and second son. The 58-year-old is seventh in line of succession to the British throne.

8. Princess Beatrice of York

Princess Beatrice of York is Prince Andrew’s oldest daughter. She is 29 years old.

9. Princess Eugenie of York

At 28 years old, Princess Eugenie of York is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew. She is ninth in line for the throne.

10. The Earl of Wessex

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, is the third son of Queen Elizabeth II. The 54-year-old is her fourth child and 10th in line for the throne.

11. Viscount Severn

At 10 years old, James, the Viscount Severn, is the youngest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II. He is the only son of Prince Edward.

12. The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor is the oldest child of Prince Edward. Lady Louise, 14, is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

13. The Princess Royal

Anne, the Princess Royal, is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and her second child. At 67 years old, she is 13th in line of succession to the throne.

14. Mr. Peter Phillips

Peter Phillips, 40, is the only son and oldest child of Anne, Princess Royal.

15. Miss Savannah Philips

Savannah Ann Kathleen is the first child of Peter Phillips. The 7-year-old is also the first great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.

16. Miss Isla Phillips

Isla Elizabeth Phillips, 6, is the daughter of Peter Phillips. She is 16th in line to the throne.

17. Mrs. Michael Tindall

Zara Tindall, 36, is the only daughter of Anne, Princess Royal. She is also Anne’s second child.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.