Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send thank you notes after royal wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent thank you notes to fans who congratulated the couple of their royal wedding nearly two months after tying the knot.

According to the Instagram account Royal Letters, the letters were placed in an envelope with Kensington Palace’s crest and included a black-and-white portrait of Markle and Harry from their wedding day.

A post shared by Royal Letters (@lettersroyal) on Jul 5, 2018 at 5:58pm PDT

The back of the photo had the message: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been overwhelmed by all the incredibly kind cards and letters they have received on the occasion of their Wedding and are so touched that you took the trouble to write as you did.”

“It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by The Royal Highness who send you their very best wishes,” the message continued.

MEGHAN MARKLE APPEARS TO ADOPT BRITISH ACCENT IN NEW VIDEO

The note comes after the couple released a statement shortly after their May 19 wedding thanking those who’ve supported them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been seen attending several events since their nuptials. The couple initially delayed their honeymoon plans to attend a garden party for Prince Charles’ birthday.